Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge re-opening after months of refurbishment work

The City of Fredericton has announced that the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge will re-open to the public on Feb. 1 after four months of refurbishment work to replace the deck.

According to the city, government officials will gather at the south side of the bridge for an official ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. The public is then invited to join the officials as they walk across the newly opened bridge to Picaroons Roundhouse at 912 Union St. for a free community celebration.

The refurbishment work, which cost $3.9 million, began in September 2019 and was aimed at preserving “the cherished city icon for generations to come,” as stated by the city in a media release last year.

The improved bridge allows residents and visitors to enjoy long, undisturbed use with only minor maintenance requirements for the next 75 years or more, according to the city. The stronger structure is also designed to withstand the wear and tear caused by more than 600,000 pedestrian crossings every year.

“The Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge is a treasured city icon, and represents a critical part of both our recreation amenities and our Active Transportation system,” Coun. Kevin Darrah, chair of the city’s transportation committee, said in a statement released to Global News in 2019.

“We recognize its importance as a key link in the city’s trail system, and a major commuting route for many residents.”

The city said the community celebration will conclude at 6:30 p.m. with a fireworks display.