‘He shouldn’t have been there’: police rescue man from Saint John River

Fredericton police say screams were heard after a man fell through Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge and into the Saint John River Saturday night.
Platoon captain Blair Sullivan said police responded to a report of a man in the water at 9:30 p.m.
According to Sullivan, the bridge has been closed for repair work since mid-September and that there were “a lot of signs” barring people from being on the bridge.
“The decking has been removed from the bridge. He shouldn’t have been there,” Sullivan said.
Police were able to transport the man to shore with the help of Fredericton Fire, which dispatched a boat for the rescue.
Sullivan said the man was transported to hospital and is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
