Teen who rescued man from North Saskatchewan River honoured with hero award

A teen lifeguard who rushed into the North Saskatchewan River last June to save a man has been recognized for her actions with a Carnegie Medal.

Rebecka Blackburn, of Leduc, Alta., received the award for her quick thinking when she was just 18 years old.

Blackburn had been enjoying the river with her mother and her mother’s friends in June 2018 near the Devon boat launch, when they noticed a man struggling to stay afloat in the middle of the water.

She entered the water and swam out to him, when the man fully submerged. Blackburn had to dive down to bring him to the surface and tow him to shore.

“I’ve never felt so weak and vulnerable in the water myself,” Blackburn said of the rescue.

As she swam toward the river bank, she became nearly exhausted and called to 33-year-old Sommer Marie King, who was on shore, for help. King entered the water to help them both to safety.

King, also of Leduc, has also been recognized with a Carnegie Medal for her role in the rescue.

Blackburn credits her experience as a lifeguard and competitive swimmer for her quick thinking.

The Carnegie Hero Fund was founded in 1904 and honours Canadians and Americans who risk their lives to save the lives of others. The award also comes with a $5,500 prize.

A spokesperson for the Carnegie Hero Fund said the actual medal presentation, which will happen in the Edmonton area, is still being planned.