New charges laid in connection with fatal collision at Coalhurst intersection

Coaldale RCMP have laid four new charges against a man in connection with a fatal two-vehicle crash on Nov. 25 that claimed the life of a 66-year-old Coalhurst woman.

Wesley Brian Phillips, 36, was originally charged with refusing to provide a blood sample, which carries the same penalties as an impaired driving charge.

However, after completing their investigation into the matter, RCMP replaced that charge with four others, including operating a motor vehicle while impaired causing death.

Phillips has also been charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failing or refusing to comply with a demand resulting in a collision causing death, and failure to comply with a probation order.

The charges stem from the crash that happened at Highway 3 and 51 Avenue in Coalhurst, where a white VW Jetta collided with a red Ford Escape.

The 66-year-old driver of the Escape was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phillips’s case is expected before the Lethbridge Provincial Court on the morning of Feb. 14.