RCMP charge Brooks, Alta. driver in connection with fatal June 2019 collision

Charges have been laid against a driver involved in a fatal collision in southern Alberta in June.

On June 3, a half-ton pickup truck heading south on Range Road 150 hit a Cadillac SUV travelling east on Highway 1 at around 5 p.m., RCMP said.

The 72-year-old SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a 71-year-old woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

Brooks RCMP said Gavin Petrie, 52, has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm in connection with the crash.

Petrie is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 15 in Brooks, RCMP said.

