Traffic

RCMP charge Brooks, Alta. driver in connection with fatal June 2019 collision

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 11:34 am
One person is dead after a crash near Brooks, Alta., on Monday, June 3, 2019, RCMP said. .
Charges have been laid against a driver involved in a fatal collision in southern Alberta in June.

On June 3, a half-ton pickup truck heading south on Range Road 150 hit a Cadillac SUV travelling east on Highway 1 at around 5 p.m., RCMP said.

READ MORE: 1 dead after Highway 1 crash near Brooks

The 72-year-old SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a 71-year-old woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

Brooks RCMP said Gavin Petrie, 52, has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm in connection with the crash.

READ MORE: Speed believed to be factor in deadly southern Alberta crash

Petrie is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 15 in Brooks, RCMP said.

Fears mount as more auto insurers raise rates in Alberta
