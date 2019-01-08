Southern Alberta collision claims woman’s life

A woman died from injuries she suffered in a southern Alberta collision on Monday afternoon.

Redcliff RCMP said a northbound semi-truck and a southbound sedan collided just north of Township Road 132 on Highway 41, which is northeast of Medicine Hat.

The 64-year-old driver of the sedan died as a result of her injuries. The RCMP is not releasing the identity of the woman.

The driver of the semi was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fatal collision is still being investigated, but police said they do not believe charges will be laid.