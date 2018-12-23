Man dies after vehicle hits ditch, pole southeast of Calgary: RCMP

A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision southeast of Calgary on Saturday night.

Gleichen RCMP responded to a crash at Range Road 250, north of Highway 24 near Mossleigh, Alta., at 8:30 p.m.

Police said a pickup truck was heading north on the range road when it lost control, hit the ditch and struck a utility pole.

The lone 51-year-old male driver from Arrowwood, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol was a factor.

RCMP said they are not releasing the man’s name as the investigation continues.

