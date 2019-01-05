Woman killed in collision with semi-trailer near B.C.-Alberta border

A woman was killed and her passenger taken to hospital in a fatal collision on Highway 1 early Friday morning.

It happened about 20 kilometres west of Field, B.C. — an area that has been pummeled by hazardous weather in recent days.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada reopens in B.C. after avalanche-clearing closure

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said a passenger vehicle collided with a semi-trailer.

The driver died at the scene, and her female passenger was taken to the Calgary Foothills hospital in serious condition.

WATCH: Extreme winter weather conditions force the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Roberts said Mounties are working with the BC Coroners Service as well as police in Alberta to try and make a positive ID on the victim.

But she said both women are believed to be from Alberta, and potentially the Airdrie area.

READ MORE: Weather warnings now ended for B.C. as storm pushes through

“The conditions at the time of the crash were quite difficult. We had a lot of treacherous weather conditions in that span over the last 48 hours — a combination of both snow and rain,” said Roberts.

Roberts said the collision affected traffic on the highway for about six hours, and that it fully reopened about 7:30 a.m. MT Friday morning.