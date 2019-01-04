Traffic
January 4, 2019 2:04 am
Updated: January 4, 2019 2:05 am

Trans-Canada reopens in B.C. after avalanche-clearing closure

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

A severe winter storm along with a high risk of avalanche has forced the closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden. It has resulted in long lines of vehicles waiting for the road to re-open on both ends. While Highway One is expected to open later tonight, motorists are being warned driving along that corridor will be treacherous. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

Highway 1, the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and the Alberta border reopened to traffic around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The route was shut down for about 11 hours following an accumulation of more than 50 cm of snow in 24 hours.

Maintenance crews triggered avalanches and cleared the snow during that time to prevent a snowslide from falling on the road and endangering the lives of travelers.

Between 20 and 50 cm of snow is expected on that stretch of Highway 1 into Friday evening.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” a bulletin posted by Environment Canada said. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Albert Canyon
avalanche clearing
bc storm
Golden
Highway 1
Rogers Pass
snow storm bc
Trans-Canada
Trans-Canada Highway

