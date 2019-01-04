Trans-Canada reopens in B.C. after avalanche-clearing closure

Highway 1, the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and the Alberta border reopened to traffic around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The route was shut down for about 11 hours following an accumulation of more than 50 cm of snow in 24 hours.

Maintenance crews triggered avalanches and cleared the snow during that time to prevent a snowslide from falling on the road and endangering the lives of travelers.

Between 20 and 50 cm of snow is expected on that stretch of Highway 1 into Friday evening.

Avalanche cleanup underway at #3ValleyGap, where debris passed through rockfall fence, as designed. Storm continues. Avalanche work has closed parts of #BCHwy1 (eastern), #BCHwy23 & #BCHwy31. Closure of #KootenayPass on #BCHwy3 scheduled for 1 pm. Check https://t.co/R6zBEyIe9d. pic.twitter.com/ACC0hbAt3J — BC Transportation (@TranBC) January 3, 2019

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” a bulletin posted by Environment Canada said. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”