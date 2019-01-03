Weather warnings in effect as parts of B.C. brace for wind, snow and rain 

It’s going to be an ugly day for weather in many parts of B.C.

A stretch of Highway 1 is closed in both directions due to avalanche risk, while Environment Canada warns about 50 mm of rain will hit parts of Metro Vancouver, with up to 90 mm of precipitation expected in mountainous parts of the region.

Heavy rain is expected to last throughout the day in Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley, tapering off to showers later Thursday night. Officials warn heavy downpours could cause flash flooding and pooling water.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the route between Squamish and Whistler. Environment Canada says 15 to 25 cm of snow could fall by Thursday afternoon. The snow is supposed to change to rain by the afternoon.

The weather has already impacted public transit in Whistler.

#TransitAlert #Whistler: Due to snow conditions and stuck vehicles, service to Nordic Subdivision is suspended until further notice. Please catch your on Highway 99. Sorry for any convenience this may cause. Thank you kindly for your patience and understanding. — BC Transit Whistler (@WhistlerTransit) January 3, 2019

A wind warning has been issued for the Sunshine Coast.

A winter storm warning has also been issued for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt. Environment Canada says a total of 35 cm could fall by late Thursday.

There is a potential of freezing rain on the highway as well. Rain is expected later Thursday afternoon before changing back to snow Friday morning.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden because of high avalanche risk.

Drive BC says there is no detour available and it’s not estimated to re-open until 8 p.m. Thursday.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions between #RevelstokeBC and #GoldenBC. No detour available. Estimated time of re-opening 8:00 PM. Next update 11:00 AM.https://t.co/vyWJi8P1Lh — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 3, 2019

That avalanche hazard is also creating a risk for a slide on B.C’s South Coast, as Avalanche Canada officials are warning people to avoid all possible avalanche terrain on Thursday.

Grouse Mountain says its Skyride, chalet facilities and downhill area are on standby due to high winds.