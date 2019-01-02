Rainfall warning issued for parts of B.C.’s South Coast
It’s going to be a wet Wednesday for parts of B.C.’s South Coast.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for much of Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.
Heavy rain is expected to slam into the Lower Mainland on Wednesday morning before stalling across Vancouver Island in the afternoon.
Southern sections of the region can expect anywhere from 30 mm of rainfall while areas near the mountains could expect up to 80 mm of precipitation.
Environment Canada warns heavy rains could lead to flash flooding and water pooling on roads. Low-lying areas could experience localized flooding.
The heavy rains are expected to taper off to showers by Thursday night.
Upwards of 35 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over the Coquihalla Highway by late Thursday.
