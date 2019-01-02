‘Intense’ winter storm could dump 30 cm of snow on Coquihalla, Sea to Sky highways

Drivers headed in or out of the Lower Mainland on a pair of key routes are being warned about an approaching winter storm.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler, and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

The agency said up to 35 centimetres of snow could fall on the Coquihalla by late Thursday, as an “intense” Pacific system moves over the area.

It says freezing rain is also possible for sections of the highway Thursday morning and early afternoon, but the snow should shift to rain by Thursday evening.

On the Sea to Sky, drivers are being warned to expect up to 15 centimetres of snow in the area near Squamish, forecast to begin falling Wednesday evening.

Closer to Whistler, Environment Canada said up to 30 centimetres of snow could fall by Thursday afternoon.

The agency said the shift from heavy snow to rain near Squamish should begin overnight and progress toward Whistler on Thursday.

Drivers on either route are required to have winter tires with either the M+S or the mountain and snowflake symbol.