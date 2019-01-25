Charge laid in September hit-and-run collision that killed southern Alberta man

Charges have been laid in a hit-and-run collision that left a Blood Tribe Reserve man dead in September of last year.

Police were called at around 4:50 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2018 to the area of Highway 5 and Township Road 82 after reports that a man had been hit while two people were walking on the road.

The pair had reportedly just left Lethbridge city limits and were walking toward the Lethbridge Airport when a southbound truck hit the man.

The 26-year-old, who police haven’t identified, died on scene.

Two days later, the driver of the truck turned himself in to police after seeing coverage of the collision on the news.

Police said Friday Michael White Quills, 31, was recently arrested and is facing one count of fail to stop/remain at a collision causing death.

White Quills was released and is scheduled to be back in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 6.