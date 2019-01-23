Canada
Charges pending after paramedic injured in southwest Calgary hit and run

Police are investigating after a paramedic was struck in a hit and run in southwest Calgary on Tuesday.

A paramedic was hurt in a hit and run in the southwest Calgary community of Haysboro Tuesday night.

According to police, EMS technicians were loading a patient into an ambulance on Hillgrove Drive S.W. at around 9 p.m.

A driver decided to go around emergency crews instead of waiting, police said, and the paramedic was sideswiped.

The paramedic suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

One person was arrested at a nearby home and charges are pending.

