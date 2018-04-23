Man hospitalized with serious injuries after downtown Calgary hit and run

A man is recovering in hospital from serious injuries sustained when he was struck in an intersection and thrown across the road by a driver who did not stop.

Calgary police said two men were crossing the road at the intersection of 2 Street and 15 Avenue S.W., at about 2:55 a.m. Sunday when one of them was struck by a vehicle heading south.

Investigators believe the men were crossing 2 Street from east to west when the man, 50, was struck.

Police said the driver left the area heading south along 2 Street S.W. after hitting the man.

It’s believed the vehicle, which hasn’t been identified, will have significant damage to the front, hood and windshield because of the collision, police said.

The collision reconstruction unit is investigating and police said excessive speed may have been a factor in the collision, but added it’s not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or knows the location of the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.