Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car
A A
A pedestrian is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a car early Sunday morning.
It happened just before 3 a.m. at 2 Street and 15 Avenue Southwest. Calgary Police said it appears the driver of the vehicle left the scene. The pedestrian is suffering from head injuries.
READ MORE: Neighbour’s security camera captures video of hit and run in northeast Calgary
Officers are still investigating to determine if any charges will be laid.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.