April 22, 2018 1:14 pm

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by a car

By Anchor  Global News

FILE: A pedestrian was hit by a car early Sunday morning.

Dani Lantela/Global News File
A pedestrian is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a car early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at 2 Street and 15 Avenue Southwest. Calgary Police said it appears the driver of the vehicle left the scene. The pedestrian is suffering from head injuries.

READ MORE: Neighbour’s security camera captures video of hit and run in northeast Calgary    

Officers are still investigating to determine if any charges will be laid.

