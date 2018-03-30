Pedestrian remains critical after collision in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton police have ruled out speed and alcohol as factors in a crash that has left a woman in critical condition.

Officers were called to King and John Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in regards to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

READ MORE: Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by car in downtown Winnipeg

Police say the woman, 30, who was hit by the vehicle was transported to hospital, where she remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The 20-year-old Hamilton man who was driving remained on the scene.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

READ MORE: Grandmother and her 2 grandchildren hit by car in Abbotsford

Detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit are asking that anyone who might have witnessed the accident and have yet to speak to police to contact Detective Constable Jaimi Bannon at (905) 546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, members of the public can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.