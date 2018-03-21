Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by car in downtown Winnipeg
One person has been sent to hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in downtown Winnipeg.
Crews were called to York Avenue and Smith Street just after 6:30 a.m.
Police say all northbound traffic from Broadway Avenue will be closed until further notice.
The investigation is ongoing.
