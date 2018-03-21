Traffic
Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by car in downtown Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Crews were called to York Avenue and Smith Street just after 6:30 a.m.

One person has been sent to hospital in stable condition after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in downtown Winnipeg.

Police say all northbound traffic from Broadway Avenue will be closed until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

