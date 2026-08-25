Back-to-school lunches need ‘flexibility’ amid uneven food prices: report

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As Canadian families continue to get ready to head back to school, they could face a mixed bag of prices and need to be flexible when trying to plan out lunches for their children, according to a new report.

Released by Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab, the report shows that while prices for food in August were better than a month prior, they will still be uneven.

When it comes to what the lab considers a “focused school-lunch basket,” comprised of 12 popular school-lunch staples, prices declined about 2.8 per cent.

Among those, price drops among bagels, bottled water, cheddar cheese, tuna and peanut butter helped offset increases of things like orange juice, which saw an average increase from $7 to $7.44.

But while some prices are decreasing, the lab cautions prices aren’t down for good.

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“Grocers are competing aggressively for back-to-school spending, and that is helping consumers for now,” said Sylvain Charlebois, senior director of the lab, in a news release.

“The real test will come later this fall, when seasonal pressures begin to build and promotional activity may become less generous.”

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He also cautioned the price can vary where you live, with that same 12-item school bucket ranging from $52.05 in Quebec City to $56.48 in St. John’s.

Back-to-school shopping is shown to be getting more expensive, and not only with food.

A survey conducted in April of almost 1,400 parents of children from kindergarten to Grade 12 and released last month found 91 per cent saying the items have become more expensive. About 53 per cent said they consider it “a lot more” pricey.

Parents are also often looking out for deals, with 43 per cent of parents looking for the best price, followed by 24 per cent focused on a good selection. Another 14 per cent use ads, flyers and promotions.

Even with price increases, including among food, a survey from Field Agent Canada found 93 per cent of Canadian children will be bringing packed lunches or snacks to school this year.

With many students expected to take a lunch to school, the Agri-Food Analytics Lab said there are things parents can do to keep a budget.

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One option is to build around staple foods that didn’t see an increase compared to last month, including Greek yogurt, whole-wheat bread, bananas and carrots. As fruits are each changing but not together, it’s also advised to rotate what fruit you include based on the weekly price.

Protein is also important to those lunches, but the lab says it’s best to keep two or three available like tuna or cheddar cheese which saw a drop in price.

A simple lunch formula that can be used, the lab suggests, is choosing one grain, one protein, one fruit or vegetable and water to make up the meal. However, it adds to adapt portions and ingredients to the child’s needs and school’s nutrition and allergy policies.

“The most effective strategy for families is flexibility,” said Janet Music, the lab’s research program coordinator.

“Parents can rotate among fruits and protein options according to weekly prices, compare unit prices and take advantage of meaningful promotions on products that store well. A flexible lunch plan can generate savings without sacrificing nutrition or variety.”

The report does caution that changes in cost due to an escalation in tariffs by other countries or disruptions could create issues, with imported produce, packaged foods and juices among the food most exposed.