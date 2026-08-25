From Amsterdam to Canada: Where efforts to identify ‘Lucky’ stand

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Police in Amsterdam continue to try to identify a man found three years ago whose identity remains unknown, but has come to be referred to by authorities as “Lucky.”

Internet sleuths led police in the European city and British Columbia to investigate whether Lucky was John Russell Kenny, who went missing in 1994. Police eventually concluded the two men were exactly that: two different people.

But how did this investigation start and where does it stand now?

May 10, 2023: A man collapses on a street in Amsterdam. He is taken to hospital, where it’s determined he either suffered a brain hemorrhage or a stroke. Police say he had no identification on him.

He is later determined to have aphasia, which can affect how people speak, read, write and understand what others say.

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May 2023-August 2026: The Amsterdam-West detective unit takes on the case and launches an investigation to determine the man’s identity. There is no criminal element to it, but Amsterdam police say members wanted to help.

The man is transported to a care centre in Amsterdam Southeast.

Police begin exploring various options, speaking with people in the city, but hit a dead end.

At an unannounced time, police say “Team Cold Case” takes over the investigation as detectives in Amsterdam-West must move on to pursuing criminal cases.

Two retired detectives, only identified as Ruud and Nel, volunteer with the team taking on the case as a “social investigation.”

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The two detectives try to map out his social circles, speaking with people in the community about whether they know him. This leads them to a Buddhist community on Middenweg in the city. Members there tell Ruud and Nel that the man goes by the nickname Lucky.

Detectives have interacted with Lucky periodically, but said he currently only speaks a few words, mostly “definitely,” “nonsense,” and “positive,” which he uses to agree or disagree when asked questions.

But while they’ve asked him questions about himself, including verbally, by speech computers, or pointing at letters on a map, they’re not sure how much he actually understands.

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Through contacting other people and making their way through the city, investigators discover Lucky would occasionally visit Soep en Zo, a restaurant in Waterlooplein or Waterloo Square, for a drink. In speaking with people there they find out he’s known as “Chris the Canadian,” due to his accent.

Despite no consensus regarding his real identity, police say the detectives believe Lucky likely does not have Dutch roots.

Some of the people who spoke with police said he might be Canadian or American due to his accent, which prompted some of the nicknames he was given.

Aug. 17, 2026: Following the suggestions of a Canadian or American connection, Amsterdam police release a video on social media asking for the public’s help in identifying Lucky.

The video notes in addition to Lucky and Chris the Canadian, he’s also been known by other names like Louis, Lee, John, Ponytail and Sonny.

“We want to not only find out who he is, but also if there are any, for example, relatives who still love him and he could get in contact with, because he is right now in a nursing facility where they are taking, of course, good care of him,” said Marijke Stor, spokesperson for Amsterdam police, on Aug. 19. “But he spends a lot of his time alone and we think it would be very nice for him if he … could be able to talk to someone he knows.”

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Aug. 19, 2026: Amsterdam police report receiving more than 500 tips about Lucky within two days of releasing the video and say they are pursuing potential leads.

Aug. 20, 2026: Vancouver police confirm they have been looking into the possibility that Lucky is a missing person from the area. A man named John Russell Kenny went missing on May 22, 1994, at the age of 34 and police said they were working with Amsterdam police and Interpol to determine if they were the same man.

It added Amsterdam police were assessing five other persons of interest.

Aug. 22, 2026: Vancouver and Amsterdam police confirm Lucky is not Kenny. According to Const. Megan Lui with Vancouver police, the fingerprints of the two men did not match.

Stor said while Lucky has been confirmed to not be the missing Vancouver man, they have received several more “specific names of people” and detectives are now investigating at least nine leads.

Lui confirmed Vancouver is not involved in investigations into any of those nine leads.

People can contact Amsterdam police if they have a tip to share.