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3 comments

  1. St
    September 15, 2026 at 10:30 am

    And all the liberal voters nod in unified approval with their slack jawed vacant stare

  2. lol
    September 15, 2026 at 10:24 am

    No worries. Clownadian Liberals will still bootlick China

  3. Anonymous
    September 15, 2026 at 10:12 am

    Up next, in Canada…

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World

China can now ban citizens from leaving for national or industrial security

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 15, 2026 9:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Anthropic alleges Chinese AI firm is stealing its technology'
Anthropic alleges Chinese AI firm is stealing its technology
On June 10, U.S. President Donald Trump said that America is “leading China by a lot, and whoever leads that is really going to lead the world by a large extent.” Trump was talking about artificial intelligence (AI) and was apparently setting the terms for the AI race. But the competition might be closer than he believes. Leading AI giant Anthropic claims its Claude Mythos model is too powerful for the public to access. In a newly revealed letter to U.S. senators, Anthropic claims Chinese tech company Alibaba is illicitly extracting Claude’s technology to build it own, better AI, according to Reuters. Global’s Nathaniel Dove reports – Jun 25, 2026
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New Chinese border control rules taking effect Tuesday could ban citizens from leaving the country if they engage in illegal activity that risks national or industrial security.

The rules, part of a broader overhaul of border regulations, reflect in part heightened government concern about the export of technology at a time of growing competition with the U.S. in artificial intelligence and other emerging areas. The opening clause of the regulation says it was drawn up to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests.

A citizen engaging in criminal activity overseas that endangers national security could be prohibited from leaving China again for six months to three years from the date of their return. Similarly, a citizen who violates technology export or import regulations could be banned from leaving if the action endangers industrial or technological security, the regulation says.

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“The new regs are another indication of just how serious China is about preventing the transfer of key tech and technical knowledge,” the consultancy Trivium said in a note after the regulations were announced about six weeks ago.

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Click to play video: 'China launches new AI: Experts say it rivals Claude Mythos from Anthropic'
China launches new AI: Experts say it rivals Claude Mythos from Anthropic

In an unexpected move, China blocked tech giant Meta from acquiring artificial intelligence startup Manus in April after the deal apparently aroused government concern about the transfer of advanced technology. Manus is a Singapore company with Chinese roots.

The new border rules also include a provision that could ban foreigners from entering for one to five years if they provide false information in a visa application or at the port of entry.

The regulations also seek to prevent citizens from being deceived into traveling abroad and then forced to participate in illegal gambling or online and phone scam operations, a persistent problem in recent years.

The Cyberspace Administration of China, which monitors online discussions, sought to assuage concerns that the new rules would make travel more difficult. The measures target people involved in illegal cross-border activities, not ordinary citizens with legitimate reasons to travel abroad, the agency said in an online post last week.

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