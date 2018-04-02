Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

A female pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after police say she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene in Brampton Monday night.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue East before 10:15 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was struck. Police said the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene. The victim was subsequently rushed to hospital by paramedics.

A description of the driver and the vehicle weren’t released by police.

The major collision bureau was called in to assist with the investigation.

Bramalea Road between Orenda Road and Steeles Avenue East, as well as Steeles Avenue East between Advance Boulevard and Melanie Drive, were closed as police gathered evidence.

