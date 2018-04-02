Traffic
April 2, 2018 11:15 pm
Updated: April 2, 2018 11:17 pm

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Monday night.

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
A A

A female pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after police say she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene in Brampton Monday night.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue East before 10:15 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was struck. Police said the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene. The victim was subsequently rushed to hospital by paramedics.

A description of the driver and the vehicle weren’t released by police.

The major collision bureau was called in to assist with the investigation.

Bramalea Road between Orenda Road and Steeles Avenue East, as well as Steeles Avenue East between Advance Boulevard and Melanie Drive, were closed as police gathered evidence.
Report an error
Bramalea and Steeles
Brampton
Brampton traffic
Pedestrian Struck
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News