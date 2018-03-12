Neighbour’s security camera captures video of hit and run in northeast Calgary    

Long Huynh’s SUV was hit in his driveway in Martha’s Cove last week, and his neighbour’s security camera appears to have caught the entire incident.

His neighbour Hargurinder Sekhon has a security camera that points toward the front of Huynh’s house. The security video, that was given to Global News, appears to show a light-coloured SUV travelling west along Martha’s Way N.E. before turning north onto Martha’s Meadow Gate N.E. where it enters the driveway of the lot on the northwest corner of the intersection.

According to the video, the light-coloured SUV then smashes into the side of the parked vehicle in the driveway of that property, backs up, then takes off down the street it was originally turning onto.

Huynh told Global News he filed a police report and has since learned the light-coloured SUV is believed to a 2005 or 2006 Ford Expedition with a limited trim line in “cashmere tri-coat” colour.

The video has a time stamp that shows the incident was recorded on March 7, 2018 at 12:17 a.m., and takes less than 15 seconds from impact to departure.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and have the video from Huynh’s neighbour. No other details are known at this time.