Suspect flees after multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash in southeast Calgary

One suspect is on the loose and another is in police custody after a speeding truck smashed into several vehicles in southeast Calgary Thursday evening.

Police were called to multiple reports hit-and-run collisions along Memorial Drive East, shortly before 5 p.m.

Four vehicles were hit by the truck, which then drove down 28 Street SE, before losing control and crashing into a minivan parked in a driveway in the 3300 block of Radcliffe Drive SE.

According to witnesses, the truck was travelling at excessive speeds.

“I was heading eastbound on Memorial [Drive] and then out of nowhere I just saw a grey blur,” Vince Ho said.

“All of a sudden my airbag is deployed, my ears are ringing.”

Police told Global News one of the people in the truck fled the scene before they arrived, but a second person stayed behind and was arrested.

Later in the evening a tow truck arrived to remove the truck, which had smashed the back window and bumper of Nerciso Berganio’s minivan.

“I came home and said ‘what happened to my house?’” Berganio said.

“Then the police came to me and said [it was] an accident, we’re looking for the driver.”

No injuries were reported to police.