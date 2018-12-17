RCMP look for suspect vehicle after Maskwacis man killed in hit and run

The RCMP are asking the public for tips as they try to find an SUV that they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Maskwacis over the weekend.

Police said officers found an injured man on Highway 611 west near Range Road 245 at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics were also called to the site of the collision but the victim, a 38-year-old man from Maskwacis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The vehicle believed to be involved in the collision is a black Jeep Grand Cherokee,” the RCMP said on Monday. “This collision remains under investigation.”

If anyone has information about the suspect vehicle or what happened, they are asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP detachment at 780-585-4600 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Maskwacis is located about a one-hour drive south of Edmonton.

