Northern Alberta woman killed in hit and run: RCMP

A northern Alberta man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving causing death, connected to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

Peace Regional RCMP said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 986 in Cadotte Lake, Alta., early Friday morning.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, a 21-year-old woman and resident of Cadotte Lake had died from injuries suffered in the collision, police said.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle had left the scene before police arrived.

Aaron Ross Yellowknee, 33, was arrested a short time later, according to RCMP.

Yellowknee, a Slave Lake area resident, has been charged with a number of offences, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Yellowknee remained in custody after his arrest and was scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Monday.

Cadotte Lake is about 275 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie.