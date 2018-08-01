Alberta man dies in single-vehicle rollover

An Alberta man was killed in a collision in the northern part of the province Tuesday.

RCMP said first responders were called to a single-vehicle rollover about 30 kilometres north of High Prairie at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said a northbound car crossed the centre line on Highway 750, went into the ditch on the opposite side and rolled onto its roof.

The 48-year-old man driving the vehicle died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

RCMP are continuing their investigation and asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the High Prairie detachment.

High Prairie is located about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.