Highway north of Grande Prairie closed after diesel fuel spilled when semi-truck crashed

A stretch of highway in northern Alberta is expected to be closed for “several hours” as environmental and hazmat crews work to clean up diesel fuel that spilled when a semi-truck crashed Thursday evening.

The RCMP said officers were called to a single-vehicle collision near Sexsmith, Alta. on Highway 672 and Range Road 74 at about 6:10 p.m.

They said the truck was hauling two tankers of diesel when it rolled and the fuel was leaking as a result. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Police said the highway has been closed in both directions at the scene of the crash while crews work to clean up the spill. They did not say what caused the crash.

Anyone travelling in the area is asked to avoid the impacted area.

Apr 26 Grande Prairie RCMP are responding to a single vehicle collision on HWY672 at RR74. Hauling diesel fuel which is leaking. Driver not injured in the collision. Traffic has been stopped in both directions. Clean-up will take several hours. Please choose an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/IehyfiwonT — County GrandePrairie (@CountyofGP) April 27, 2018

Sexsmith is located about 20 kilometres north of Grande Prairie and 465 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.