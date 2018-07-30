1 person in critical condition after northern Alberta crash

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a collision in northwestern Alberta on Sunday afternoon.

Spirit River RCMP said first responders were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, between Rycroft and Dunvegan Provincial Park.

Police said a Dodge Avenger crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a Nissan Pathfinder pulling a trailer.

The driver of the Avenger was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance with significant injuries and was listed in critical condition, RCMP said.

The driver of the Pathfinder was released from hospital on Sunday.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Rycroft is about 70 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.