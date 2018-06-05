5 people killed in collision south of Edmonton

Five people are dead after a two-vehicle collision south of Edmonton on Tuesday.

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 2A at Township Road 472, about five kilometres south of Millet, Alta.

EMS, fire crews, STARS Air Ambulance and Wetaskiwin RCMP were called out to the crash, and remained on scene at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the RCMP. One person was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said. All five people were in the same vehicle.

The person in the second vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Cst. Patrick Lambert with the RCMP said the crash involved an SUV and another vehicle.

No details about the victims’ identities were released by police.

Highway 2A at Township Road 472 was closed off to traffic for much of the afternoon Tuesday. The roadway reopened shortly after 9 p.m.

Millet is located approximately 40 kilometres south of Edmonton.