August 15, 2018 3:16 pm
Updated: August 15, 2018 3:19 pm

Alberta man charged with impaired driving causing death

On June 4, RCMP said a northbound SUV lost control and rolled several times on the Cold Lake First Nations.

Global News/File
An Alberta man is facing charges in connection to a fatal collision in early June.

Ethan Brett Janvier, 29, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation over 80 mg of a motor vehicle causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The passenger, a 55-year-old man, died at the scene, and the driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Janvier is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12 at Cold Lake provincial court.

