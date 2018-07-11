Mountie from Viking, Alberta charged with impaired driving
An RCMP officer from central Alberta is scheduled to appear in provincial court next month after being charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police, officers were called to the swimming pool at the Killam Agriplex on Thursday, July 5 after receiving a report that someone had “driven to the facility in an intoxicated state.”
In a news release issued on Wednesday, the RCMP said an investigation turned up “sufficient grounds to believe” the suspect had been drinking and driving.
Const. Andrea Bole with the Viking RCMP detachment was charged and released on a promise to appear in court in Killam on Aug. 7, 2018.
Bole has had her driver’s licence suspended “pending the court process” and has been placed on administrative duty, police said.
Killam is located about 170 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
