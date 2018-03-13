Alberta woman charged with impaired driving, speeding with 3 kids in vehicle

Police northeast of Edmonton have laid a child intervention charge against a 34-year-old woman from Athabasca, after Boyle RCMP members pulled over a suspected impaired driver and found three children in the vehicle.

At around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, police were conducting patrols in Grassland when they saw a vehicle pass another on a double solid line, before reaching a speed of 127 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

When police pulled the car over, they believed the woman was not only impaired, but also realized she had three children, a five-year-old and two six-year-olds, in the backseat. Police said the five-year-old was not properly placed in a required car seat.

The woman is the mother of two of the children in the vehicle, RCMP confirmed. They didn’t define her relationship with the third child.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the woman’s blood-alcohol concentration was 130 and 140 mg%. The legal limit in Canada, under the Criminal Code, is 80 mg%.

The 34-year-old is now facing five charges, including two of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, one count of causing children to be in need of intervention and two traffic violations.

Alberta Child and Family Services were called in to assist in the matter due to the woman’s condition and what police call “other factors requiring intervention.”

The woman is scheduled to be in court April 10.

Grassland is about 179 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.