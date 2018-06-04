Man dead after single-vehicle rollover in northern Alberta

A man is dead and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision on the Cold Lake First Nations on Sunday.

Police said they were called shortly after 9 p.m. after a northbound SUV lost control and rolled several times.

The passenger, a 55-year-old man, died at the scene, while the 28-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both men were from the Cold Lake area.

Police said the collision remains under investigation with all possible contributing factors still being considered.

The deceased man’s identity is not being released by police.