Serious pedestrian-vehicle collision blocks traffic near Lethbridge Airport

RCMP shut down traffic near the Lethbridge Airport Sunday morning while they investigated a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Officers were at the scene on Highway 5 just south of Lethbridge at 8:30 a.m.

“Traffic is diverted between the Lethbridge Airport and the city limits,” Coaldale RCMP said in a news release. “Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.”

Lethbridge police said as a result of the “serious incident” investigation, Highway 5 between Prairie Arbour Estates and the airport was completely closed and is expected to remain closed for the morning.

“This has impacted access to the Lethbridge Airport and drivers looking to attend the airport or head south on Highway 5 should seek alternate routes,” the police news release reads.

The detour police suggested was along Scenic Drive past 43 Street and then south on 58 Street (Range Road 21-2). Once on 58 Street, access the airport by turning right at 60 Avenue South (Township Road 8-2) and heading west.