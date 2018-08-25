Woman charged in deadly northeast Edmonton hit and run

A 23-year-old woman has been charged after a hit and run in northeast Edmonton earlier this month that left a 78-year-old pedestrian dead.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, police were called to Fort Road, just south of 129 Avenue. Officers said a man was attempting to cross Fort Road when he was struck by a 2014 White Mazda CX5.

At the time, police said the man was not crossing at a legal crosswalk when he was hit.

READ MORE: 78-year-old pedestrian fighting for his life after SUV hits him in northeast Edmonton

The vehicle involved in the collision left the scene, but was pulled over at a traffic stop a short time later.

The 78-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died three days later.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies of his injuries 4 days after getting hit by SUV in northeast Edmonton

Pritshma Singh, of Edmonton, was charged under the Criminal Code with failing to remain at a collision causing death. The 23-year-old was also charged under the Traffic Safety Act with careless driving.