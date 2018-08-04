78-year-old pedestrian fighting for his life after SUV hits him in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 78-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Fort Road.

Police said officers were called to Fort Road just south of 129 Avenue at about 12:35 a.m. They said the scene they were called to was a “roadway under construction.”

Officers were told the pedestrian was trying to cross Fort Road from the “east side of the northbound lanes to the west side of the southbound lanes, when he was struck in the outer southbound lane by a 2014 white Mazda CX5 being driven by a 24-year-old female.”

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police said at this point, they believe he was not crossing at a legal crosswalk when he was hit.

No charges have been laid, however, police said an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780.423.4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.