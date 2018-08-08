Pedestrian dies of his injuries 4 days after getting hit by SUV in northeast Edmonton

Four days after a 78-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Fort Road in northeast Edmonton, police said he has succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the man died on Tuesday.

At around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to “a roadway under construction near Fort Road” and 129 Avenue after someone reported a collision there.

Officers were told the pedestrian was trying to cross Fort Road from the “east side of the northbound lanes to the west side of the southbound lanes, when he was struck in the outer southbound lane by a 2014 white Mazda CX5 being driven by a 24-year-old female.”

“The driver of the vehicle is also alleged to have briefly left the collision scene, thus making this a hit-and-run collision,” a police spokesperson said in an email on the weekend.

The victim was taken to hospital after the collision. Police said they believe he was not crossing at a legal crosswalk when he was hit.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate. Police said no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780.423.4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

