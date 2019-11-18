Pedestrian injured in collision on Highway 25 near Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of Highway 25 north of Lethbridge was temporarily closed to traffic Monday evening after a collision involving a pedestrian.

It happened between Township Road 92 and Township Road 94, about three kilometres north of Highway 3, according to police.

Coalhurst Fire Chief Mat Conte said crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m.

Firefighters are on scene of a serious mvc on highway 25. Currently highway 25 is closed In both directions from twp rd 92 to twp rd 94 while investigators conduct their investigation. @511Alberta @lethtraffic @GlobalLeth @Leth_Herald — coalhurstfire (@coalhurstfire) November 19, 2019

He told Global News a pickup truck heading north had collided with a pedestrian.

Conte said the pedestrian was taken to hospital by EMS in serious condition. The driver and lone occupant of the truck was not injured.

Coaldale RCMP Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry told Global News in an email that a collision reconstructionist was working to piece together what happened.

He expects to release more details on Tuesday.