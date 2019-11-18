Pedestrian injured in collision on Highway 25 near Lethbridge

A stretch of Highway 25 north of Lethbridge was temporarily closed to traffic Monday evening after a collision involving a pedestrian.
It happened between Township Road 92 and Township Road 94, about three kilometres north of Highway 3, according to police.
Coalhurst Fire Chief Mat Conte said crews were dispatched just before 7 p.m.
He told Global News a pickup truck heading north had collided with a pedestrian.
Conte said the pedestrian was taken to hospital by EMS in serious condition. The driver and lone occupant of the truck was not injured.
Coaldale RCMP Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry told Global News in an email that a collision reconstructionist was working to piece together what happened.
He expects to release more details on Tuesday.
COMMENTS