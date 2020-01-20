B.C. government agrees to meeting with Wet’sewet’en hereditary chiefs

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Government has agree to sit down for a meeting with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs but it won’t be with Premier John Horgan.

In a letter sent on Monday, Horgan wrote that he has asked Indigeneous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Scott Fraser to meet with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

“Minister Fraser will be focused on working with you to find a path forward,” Horgan writes.

“I was honoured to visit your territory at your request in 2019, a visit that was carefully planned and months in preparation. I remain committed to the process of reconciliation we undertook on that occasion.”

Five Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are opposed to the $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline heading to Kitimat. The chiefs are supported by protesters who have blockaded part of the pipeline route in an attempt to stop construction.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Supreme Court confirmed on December 31 an interlocutory injunction regarding the Morice Forest Service Road and directed the RCMP to carry out the ruling.

WATCH (aired January 17, 2020): Premier visits northern B.C. during pipeline battle

1:14 Premier visits northern B.C. during pipeline battle Premier visits northern B.C. during pipeline battle

“Our government has no authority to vary that injunction, nor to direct the RCMP in the fulfillment of its responsibilities,” Horgan wrote.

“That said, I remain committed to dialogue to achieve a peaceful and safe resolution of this issue.”

The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday is Smithers.

Chief Na’moks sent a letter on January 10 on behalf of himself and the four other hereditary chiefs opposed to the project requesting a meeting with Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Last week, Horgan told reporters the CGL pipeline will get built even with opposition from Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and protesters along the pipeline route. The premier says the communities must abide by a ruling from the B.C. Supreme Court giving CGL the right to complete the project.

“The rule of law applies in British Columbia,” Horgan said to reporters.

“All the permits are in place for the project and the project will be proceeding.”

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH (aired January 17, 2020): Pipeline protestors dig in

2:01 Pipeline protestors dig in Pipeline protestors dig in

The hereditary chiefs have been adamant they are going to uphold Wet’suwet’en law.

But the B.C. government says 20 Indigenous communities have supported the project along the route, including the elected chiefs from the Wet’suwet’en.

When asked if Horgan believes the hereditary chiefs have the power to the stop the project, he says he doesn’t think so.

“I don’t believe they do and more important the courts don’t either,” Horgan said. “In this instance the courts have determined this project can proceed and it will proceed.

“We want to see British Columbians sharing in the wealth of our great province. We want to see everyone prospering. We want to see an environment protected for future generations.”