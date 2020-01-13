Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Premier John Horgan says Coastal GasLink project will proceed even with Wet’suwet’en opposition

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 6:35 pm
Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs from left, Rob Alfred, John Ridsdale, centre and Antoinette Austin, who oppose the Costal Gaslink pipeline take part in a rally in Smithers B.C., on Friday Jan. 10, 2020. .
Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs from left, Rob Alfred, John Ridsdale, centre and Antoinette Austin, who oppose the Costal Gaslink pipeline take part in a rally in Smithers B.C., on Friday Jan. 10, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline will get built even with opposition from Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and protesters along the pipeline route.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since tensions flared up in Northern B.C., Horgan said the communities must abide by a ruling from the B.C. Supreme Court giving CGL the right to complete the project.

READ MORE: ‘The world is watching’: B.C. pipeline opponents brace for possible police action

“The rule of law applies in British Columbia,” Horgan said.

“All the permits are in place for the project and the project will be proceeding.”

The Wet’suwet’en have presented CGL with an eviction notice asking them to get off the land. The hereditary chiefs have been adamant they are going to uphold Wet’suwet’en law.

WATCH (aired January 8): Growing tensions in northern B.C. over pipeline project

Growing tensions in northern B.C. over pipeline project
Growing tensions in northern B.C. over pipeline project

Community members and protesters continue to occupy Unist’ot’en house in an attempt to keep workers off the land.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are the title holders of these lands, so until they give any express consent or permission we won’t allow trespassers back into the territory,” Unist’ot’en house member Karla Tait said last week.

But the B.C. government says 20 Indigenous communities have supported the project along the route, including the elected chiefs from the Wet’suwet’en.

WATCH (aired January 11): Show of support for Wet’suwet’en protesters in downtown Vancouver

Show of support for Wet’suwet’en protesters in downtown Vancouver
Show of support for Wet’suwet’en protesters in downtown Vancouver

When asked if Horgan believes the hereditary chiefs have the power to the stop the project, he says he doesn’t think so.

“I don’t believe they do and more important the courts don’t either,” Horgan said. “In this instance the courts have determined this project can proceed and it will proceed.

“We want to see British Columbians sharing in the wealth of our great province. We want to see everyone prospering. We want to see an environment protected for future generations.”

READ MORE: B.C. Indigenous pipeline opponents stage rallies as clock ticks on injunction order

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also asked about the ongoing tensions near Houston, B.C. in an interview with Global National host Dawna Friesen on Monday. Trudeau says he wants the dispute to be dealt with by the B.C. government.

“It is well being taken care of by the provincial government, but obviously we all have a role to play and the path forward on reconciliation,” Trudeau said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think right now it is a provincial government engagement with them that is happening as it is appropriate. It’s a provincial project and provincial processes. But of course, the federal government will continue to engage.”

Trudeau was also asked about whose opinion should be listened to: the hereditary chiefs or the elected chiefs. Trudeau says it’s not a simple answer.

“When you have an elected band council that has signed agreements with with various entities, corporations and governments, that has a certain weight to it,” Trudeau said.

“But there needs to be a reflection on who speaks entirely, or who speaks in part, for different parts of the community. And that’s part of the process that we are working out together as as must be but with them leading on this.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauPipelinesJohn HorganLNGCoastal GasLinkunistotenCGLWet'suwet'en Nation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.