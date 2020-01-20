Police investigating sex assault allegations against man believed to be York University professor

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers are investigating sexual assault allegations against a man who is believed to be a York University professor.

The allegations were posted on social media by a person who reported to be on the same TTC subway train during an incident in which a man inappropriately touched a woman on the subway.

The person who wrote the post said they were sleeping on the subway when they were approached by the alleged victim who reportedly detailed what transpired.

“The train was practically empty (and) this man sat right beside her,” the post read.

“She said he took off his jacket, put it on his lap, with his bag over it just like in the photo and put his hands through it and started to feel up the side of her breast. She was wearing a sweater, so she noticed right away.”

A photo was attached to the post allegedly showing the man detailed in the account.

“She got up and moved and took this picture,” the post read.

“When he noticed her doing that, he ran away.”

Some social media users said the photo showed a York University professor.

York University responded to the post on Twitter, saying, “We’re aware of reports regarding an incident on the TTC allegedly involving one of our instructors.”

“We’re taking steps to investigate the matter and continue to liaise with Toronto Police Service,” the post said.

A spokesperson with Toronto police confirmed to Global News officers are aware of the incident and are working alongside officials at York University.

Police were not able to say whether they had made contact with the suspect.

There has been no confirmation as to whether or not the man in the photo is an instructor at York University.