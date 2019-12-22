Man sought after woman sexually assaulted, robbed in downtown Toronto alley, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a man after a 22-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed in a downtown alleyway Saturday.

Police said officers responded to a call for unknown trouble at around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

Police alleged that a man threatened a woman with a knife and attempted to rob her.

Investigators said the man then forced the woman into an alley where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 to 30, between five-foot-eight and five-foot-eleven with a medium to muscular build.

At the time, he was reported to be wearing black pants and a black jacket with a white hood.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous. Investigators warned if seen, to not approach the suspect and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.