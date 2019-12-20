Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dead after reported ‘domestic incident’ at west-end Toronto apartment building, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 8:54 pm
Updated December 20, 2019 9:28 pm
Police said officers were called to the building around 7:30 p.m.
Police said officers were called to the building around 7:30 p.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a woman is dead after a “domestic incident” at an apartment building in the city’s west end Friday evening.

Police said officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police told Global News there was some kind of an altercation in the building between a male and a woman.

READ MORE: Student shot taking out trash in ‘cowardly’ killing, Toronto police looking to ID suspects

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

She was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and there is no word on where the male went after the reported altercation, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceLawrence AvenueWeston RoadWeston And Lawrencezhomicide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.