Woman dead after reported ‘domestic incident’ at west-end Toronto apartment building, police say

Toronto police say a woman is dead after a “domestic incident” at an apartment building in the city’s west end Friday evening.

Police said officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police told Global News there was some kind of an altercation in the building between a male and a woman.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

She was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and there is no word on where the male went after the reported altercation, police said.

