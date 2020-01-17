Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Condolences pour in for Guelph murder victim, Mario Ruffolo

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 12:17 pm
Updated January 17, 2020 12:20 pm
Mario Ruffolo was killed Thursday night while working security at Guelph Central Station. .
Mario Ruffolo was killed Thursday night while working security at Guelph Central Station. . Supplied

The security guard who was killed at Guelph’s downtown train station on Wednesday night is being remembered as a passionate horseman who was known by many in the racing community.

Mario Ruffolo died in hospital after he was attacked at Guelph Central Station and a 21-year-old Guelph man has been charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of security guard at Guelph train station

The 63-year-old was an employee of Woodbine Entertainment for 25 years and had worked security at Mohawk Park in Milton.

“A former horseman, Mario was passionate about our sport and known by many throughout the community,” spokesperson Mark McKelvie said. “We are all saddened by this tragedy and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Ruffolo was employed by GardaWorld at their Guelph Branch and was working at the train station the night he was killed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death,” the security agency said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and loved ones of our colleague during this difficult time.”

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Guelph security guard
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Guelph security guard

Metrolinx, which owns the property Guelph Central Station is situated on, also released a statement on Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Snowstorm could hit Waterloo region, Guelph on Saturday: Environment Canada

“We are extremely saddened by the news that a security guard under contract with one of our transit partners was killed at Guelph Central Station,” Metrolinx stated. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

Jordan Langelier made a brief court appearance on Thursday. He remains in custody and will return to court on Tuesday.

Guelph police are still looking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

This is Guelph’s first homicide since July 2017.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph MurderGuelph Central StationGuelph homicideJordan LangelierMario Ruffolosecurity guard killedGuelph murder victim
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.