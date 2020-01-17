Condolences pour in for Guelph murder victim, Mario Ruffolo

Send this page to someone via email

The security guard who was killed at Guelph’s downtown train station on Wednesday night is being remembered as a passionate horseman who was known by many in the racing community.

Mario Ruffolo died in hospital after he was attacked at Guelph Central Station and a 21-year-old Guelph man has been charged with second-degree murder.

The 63-year-old was an employee of Woodbine Entertainment for 25 years and had worked security at Mohawk Park in Milton.

“A former horseman, Mario was passionate about our sport and known by many throughout the community,” spokesperson Mark McKelvie said. “We are all saddened by this tragedy and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Ruffolo was employed by GardaWorld at their Guelph Branch and was working at the train station the night he was killed.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death,” the security agency said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and loved ones of our colleague during this difficult time.”

Metrolinx, which owns the property Guelph Central Station is situated on, also released a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“We are extremely saddened by the news that a security guard under contract with one of our transit partners was killed at Guelph Central Station,” Metrolinx stated. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

Jordan Langelier made a brief court appearance on Thursday. He remains in custody and will return to court on Tuesday.

Guelph police are still looking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

This is Guelph’s first homicide since July 2017.