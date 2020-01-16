Menu

Weather

Snowstorm could hit Waterloo region, Guelph on Saturday: Environment Canada

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 4:24 pm
A Guelph snow plow cleans city streets.
A Guelph snow plow cleans city streets. City of Guelph / Twitter

For the second weekend in as many, Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County are being earmarked for some nasty weather.

On Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the area calling for snowfall amounts of between 15 and 20 centimetres on Saturday.

The agency says that the snow will begin to fall early in the morning and continue overnight into Sunday.

How freezing rain forms in the atmosphere
How freezing rain forms in the atmosphere

The tail end of the storm could see the area being hit by showers.

Winds of up to 60 km/h are expected to arrive with the storm, creating reduced visibility which will make travel hazardous.

After the storm comes to an end, Lake effect snow could hit areas closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

