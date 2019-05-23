Guelph man charged with assaulting a police officer

Guelph police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after a skirmish at the downtown train station on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Carden Street terminal at around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a man being aggressive with a transit special constable.

Police said the man continued to act aggressively with officers and that one of them was struck before the suspect was arrested.

The Guelph man has been charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of breaching his probation.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.