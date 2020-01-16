Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of security guard at Guelph train station

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a security guard was killed at the city’s downtown train station.

Police say officers were called to a reported disturbance behind the station just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man who was allegedly being assaulted.

According to police, the 63-year-old security guard was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

He has not been identified by police but is expected to make a court appearance on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

