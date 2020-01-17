Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged in prescription pill trafficking investigation: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 1:53 pm
Guelph police say over $4,000 in pills and cash were seized on Thursday.
Guelph police say over $4,000 in pills and cash were seized on Thursday. . Guelph police

Guelph police say a 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a prescription pill trafficking investigation in the city’s downtown core.

The investigation was launched earlier this month by their drug unit and a search warrant was carried out on Thursday at a home in the area of Wellington and Wyndham streets.

The man from Guelph, whose identity was not revealed by police, has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Feb. 28.

Police said over $4,000 worth of pills and cash were seized during their investigation.  They did not identify the type of pills seized.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
