Guelph man charged in prescription pill trafficking investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a prescription pill trafficking investigation in the city’s downtown core.

The investigation was launched earlier this month by their drug unit and a search warrant was carried out on Thursday at a home in the area of Wellington and Wyndham streets.

The man from Guelph, whose identity was not revealed by police, has been charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled for a court appearance on Feb. 28.

1:32 Four arrested in high-risk takedown in Peterborough Four arrested in high-risk takedown in Peterborough

Police said over $4,000 worth of pills and cash were seized during their investigation. They did not identify the type of pills seized.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan 16 based on an ongoing prescription pill trafficking investigation by the #GuelphPolice Drug Unit, the Tactics & Rescue Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in #Guelph. This resulted in the arrest of a 48 year old male & the seizure of $4000 worth of pills & cash. pic.twitter.com/J9DT6bFMIN — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) January 17, 2020