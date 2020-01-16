Gas station in Princeton robbed; police searching for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Princeton are searching for a male suspect following a gas station robbery that occurred on Sunday.

According to Princeton RCMP, a lone man committed the armed robbery on Jan. 12. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m., but no one was injured.

Police say once the suspect fled the gas station, he ran to a nearby white SUV, the drove away east on the highway. The vehicle was described as a mid-1990s model, possibly a GMC Jimmy or a Ford Explorer.

Video surveillance of the suspect. Princeton RCMP

Police say the man was captured on surveillance video and is described as a Caucasian male who was last seen wearing blue-coloured gloves, a black windbreaker, black cargo pants, a large belt buckle and a ski mask.

Should you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.